De Lille back in court to challenge DA report

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is back in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

This time she's challenging a report by DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen, accusing her of misconduct.

She wants the Democratic Alliance to hand over evidence on which that report is based.

On Wednesday, the same court overturned the party's decision to terminate her membership.

The DA is now planning a third motion of no confidence against her.

After Wednesday’s ruling, the DA’s federal committee insists it’s not worried about reputational damage.

The party says it will study the judgement and may file an appeal.

