Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

De Lille back in court to challenge DA report

  • South Africa
File: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille wants the Democratic Alliance to hand over evidence on which that report is based. Photo: Philippe LOPEZ / AFP

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is back in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

This time she's challenging a report by DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen, accusing her of misconduct.

She wants the Democratic Alliance to hand over evidence on which that report is based.

READ: Court rules Patricia de Lille's DA membership be reinstated

On Wednesday, the same court overturned the party's decision to terminate her membership.

The DA is now planning a third motion of no confidence against her.

After Wednesday’s ruling, the DA’s federal committee insists it’s not worried about reputational damage.

The party says it will study the judgement and may file an appeal.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close