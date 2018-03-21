Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

De Lille disciplinary hearing to rule on media access on Thursday

  • South Africa
Cape Town. Mayor Patricia De Lille arrives at Parliament's Marks Building ahead of her Democratic Alliance disciplinary hearing. Photo: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

CAPE TOWN - The ruling on whether Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing by her political party the Democratic Alliance (DA) can be open to the public and the media will be made on Thursday.

“There will be no sitting tomorrow, I have some engagements already and then the sitting will be Thursday,” de Lille told journalists outside Parliament  on Tuesday.

READ: 'My focus must be to clear my name': De Lille

“The way we decided to structure today is for my legal team to put all our technical points and all our requests on the table and we put it in writing, so tomorrow the DA team will have time to study that so that when we get back on Thursday there is no further arguments, there is just gonna be concluding on these technical issues. If the answer is no, then there might be further delays.”

According to De Lille, she had requested the hearing to be open so that members of public can make up their own minds about whether the process is fair, as she claims the charges against her are of a technical nature, adding that she has not been charged with corruption, but accused by the DA’s federal executive of interfering in staff selection processes, and condoning and covering up maladministration.

READ: Relieved De Lille lauds 'brave' DA councillors for supporting her

De Lille has been charged with misconduct, bribery and corruption charges by her party.

African News Agency

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close