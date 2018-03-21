De Lille disciplinary hearing to rule on media access on Thursday

CAPE TOWN - The ruling on whether Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s disciplinary hearing by her political party the Democratic Alliance (DA) can be open to the public and the media will be made on Thursday.

“There will be no sitting tomorrow, I have some engagements already and then the sitting will be Thursday,” de Lille told journalists outside Parliament on Tuesday.

“The way we decided to structure today is for my legal team to put all our technical points and all our requests on the table and we put it in writing, so tomorrow the DA team will have time to study that so that when we get back on Thursday there is no further arguments, there is just gonna be concluding on these technical issues. If the answer is no, then there might be further delays.”

According to De Lille, she had requested the hearing to be open so that members of public can make up their own minds about whether the process is fair, as she claims the charges against her are of a technical nature, adding that she has not been charged with corruption, but accused by the DA’s federal executive of interfering in staff selection processes, and condoning and covering up maladministration.

De Lille has been charged with misconduct, bribery and corruption charges by her party.

African News Agency