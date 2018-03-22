De Lille hearing postponed indefinitely

File: The DA has accused the Cape Town mayor of bringing the party into disrepute and sowing irreparable divisions in the city caucus. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - The disciplinary hearing of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was postponed indefinitely on Thursday.

It comes after a member of the panel, Pogiso Monchusi recused himself. De Lille reportedly argued he is not a fit and proper person to sit on the panel.

The mayor also wanted Sheila Camerer to recuse herself.

#DeLille Disciplinary hearing postponed indefinitely as panel member Pogiso Monchusi recused himself. #De Lille argues he is not a fit and proper person. Also want Sheila Camerer to recuse herself. @eNCA new panel has to be constituted. pic.twitter.com/6TvpAYu2Tf — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) March 22, 2018

A new panel now has to be reconstituted.

De Lille is accused by her party, the DA, of bringing it into disrepute and sowing irreparable divisions in the City of Cape Town caucus.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has arrived for her DA disciplinary hearing at Parliament. It was due to start at 9 am. She says she is feeling “fine”. #DeLille @eNCA pic.twitter.com/uQmmwOAIdH — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) March 22, 2018

eNCA