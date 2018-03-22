Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

De Lille hearing postponed indefinitely

  • South Africa
File: The DA has accused the Cape Town mayor of bringing the party into disrepute and sowing irreparable divisions in the city caucus. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - The disciplinary hearing of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was postponed indefinitely on Thursday. 

It comes after a member of the panel, Pogiso Monchusi recused himself. De Lille reportedly argued he is not a fit and proper person to sit on the panel.

The mayor also wanted Sheila Camerer to recuse herself.

A new panel now has to be reconstituted. 

De Lille is accused by her party, the DA, of bringing it into disrepute and sowing irreparable divisions in the City of Cape Town caucus.

 

eNCA

