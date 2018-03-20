De Lille wants disciplinary to be public

File: Last month, Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille survived a motion of no confidence sanctioned by the party. Photo: AFP / Rodger Bosch

CAPE TOWN – Embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille's DA disciplinary hearing will begin on Tuesday.

De Lille is accused of bringing the Democratic Alliance into disrepute.

It also concerns corruption allegations made against her in the Steenhuisen report.

The Cape Town mayor wants the hearing to be open to media, but the DA is against this.

Last month, De Lille survived a motion of no confidence sanctioned by the party.

The hearing takes place in the DA's office in Parliament.

eNCA