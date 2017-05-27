Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Cape Town mayor prays for rain

  • South Africa
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille and inter faith leaders praying for rain. Photo: Twitter/Patricia de Lille‏

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is praying for rain as the city raises water restrictions to level four. 

 

The City of Cape Town prohibits residents from watering their gardens and filling up swimming pools.

 

De Lille hosted an inter-faith prayer on Table Mountain on Thursday.

The Western Cape is experiencing its worst drought in more than a century. 

 

Dam levels are at 20.7-percent, with only about 10-percent suitable for drinking.

The city is asking its residents to reduce their water consumption to a 100 litres per person, per day.

 

eNCA

