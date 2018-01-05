File: Embattled Cape Town Mayor, Patricia de Lille has been given until Firday to explain to her party, the Democratic Alliance, why she shouldn’t step down. Photo: AFP PHOTO/ANNA ZIEMINSKI

CAPE TOWN - Embattled Cape Town Mayor, Patricia de Lille says she won’t resign, and wants an opportunity to clear her name.

De Lille has been given until Firday to explain to her party, the Democratic Alliance, why she shouldn’t step down.

She’s been suspended from all party matters, following allegations of maladministration.

At a closed door council meeting on Friday, City of Cape Town officials also resolved to launch an investigation into claims that de Lille turned a blind eye to corruption.

She spoke to eNCA following that meeting.

“It’s not a matter of being pushed, it’s a matter of asking to be treated fairly, to be afforded a fair opportunity in terms of natural justice to state my side of the case, to be afforded an open and transparent opportunity for an independent body to come to a conclusion where I am found guilty of anything and then at that stage I will consider what my options are," says Patracia de Lille, Cape Town Mayor.

"But for now I have not been found guilty of anything, I have not been charged with anything and therefore we must allow due process to take its course in terms of natural justice,” she says.

eNCA