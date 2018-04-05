De Lille vows to continue fighting for open hearing

File: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she will continue to fight for an open disciplinary hearing, despite the DA charging her with a new offence. Photo: AFP PHOTO/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

JOHANNESBURG – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she will continue to fight for an open disciplinary hearing, despite the DA charging her with a new offence.

The charge relates to claims that she did not properly advertise a vacancy.

But the mayor says she isn’t responsible for compiling job advertisements.

After her original disciplinary hearing was postponed last month, De Lille was summoned to a second one, which began on Tuesday.

She says the second hearing is unnecessary, as the new charge could have been added to the original misconduct charges.

The mayor accuses the party of trying to bankrupt her.

eNCA