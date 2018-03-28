De Vries child-porn case continues

JOHANNESBURG – The case against a man accused of gathering, reproducing and selling child pornography continues in the South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old Robert de Vries is accused of selling DVDs of child pornography to overseas buyers.

In 2010, police conducted a search and seizure raid on the accused's home. They gathered hard drives and DVDs, which have been subject to forensic investigation.

An American postal service investigator is expected to testify on Wednesday. US authorities intercepted parcels containing DVDs of child pornography from South Africa.

De Vries has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Luke Lamprecht from Women and Men Against Child Abuse says: "I don't think anybody can see the effects ... what has happened to these children ... You can't get your mind around it [you think] people aren't really doing this, it's 'just images' ...

"What I am hoping is that this will set a precedent for the sentencing, in addition to the other issues I have mentioned around all these people involved in this chain that has essentially, maintained the sexual exploitation of children, created a market for it.

“And the people who produced it, the people who consumed it, none of them is here So, there are hundreds of people involved and we are only looking at one person," Lamprecht said.

eNCA