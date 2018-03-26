Deadline looms for Gupta brothers in India

JOHANNESBURG, 26 March 2018 -The Gupta brothers are suspected of illegally bringing money into India. eNCA's India correspondent, Rebecca Bundhun, has more.​ Video: eNCA

INDIA - The Gupta family has been ordered to appear before Indian revenue authorities on Monday.

They are suspected of bringing money into the country illegally.

eNCA's India correspondent, Rebecca Bundhun said that the Guptas had asked the Indian authorities for an extension before appearing before authorities, and that deadline has now arisen.

"We've been trying to reach the authorities. We haven’t been able to get comment whether they’ll be given another extension. (It) remains to be seen," said Bundhun.

"This is all in connection with reported money-laundering in the north of India where they own properties. Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh is where the family is from before they moved to South Africa in the 90s. Ajay was spotted in India last month around the time of Jacob Zama’s resignation.”

*View the attached video where Rebecca Bundhun has more on this story.

eNCA