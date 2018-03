File: It is not clear what caused the crash on the R33 near Greytown. Photo: Pixabay

DURBAN - Thirteen people were killed on Thursday in a minibus crash on the R33 near Greytown in central KwaZulu-Natal.

Four people suffered serious injuries.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

KZN Emergency Services said in another accident involving a minibus in Richmond, 16 people were injured.

Law enforcement authorities have warned they will be out in full force over the Easter weekend.

eNCA