Deadly shooting at Joburg taxi rank

The motive for the shooting at a taxi rank in Joubert Park is not known. Photo: Twitter: @Netcare911_sa

JOHANNESBURG - Three people were shot dead and two others seriously wounded after an unknown gunman opened fire on them at Wanderers long-distance taxi rank near Joubert Park in central Johannesburg, police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said they are closing in on the suspect.

"We have opened three dockets for murder and two for attempted murder. According to the information we have received, one man opened fire at the Wanderers taxi rank last night killing three people and injuring two others. We have not made any arrests yet," Masondo said.

Police are still investigating the motive for the shooting.

Netcare911 paramedics responded to the scene and said the shooting happened just before 22:00.

"At approximately 21h50 [on] 29 March 2018, Netcare 911 responded to a shooting in Wanderers, Johannesburg last night. On arrival, Netcare 911 attended to three men with minor to moderate injuries and three other men were unfortunately declared dead on scene due to fatal injuries sustained," it said.

African News Agency