Death toll from KZN taxi shooting rises

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from Saturday night's taxi shooting near Colenso in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Midlands has risen to 12.

On Monday, National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole said it’s too early to have established a motive for the mass killing that saw 255 bullets fired at a taxi carrying taxi drivers coming from a funeral for a taxi boss who was among three people gunned down in Tembisa in Gauteng last week.

Also on Monday, another taxi boss was shot and killed in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

Nothing was taken from him, and police say the motive for the killing is also unclear.

Earlier in July, the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) called for calm after its chairperson and his driver was gunned down with the chairperson killed.

#TaxiViolence: The taxi industry has been plagued by violence over the past year or so. @MikeMarillier joins @maggsonmedia on #eNCANow to provide some perspective on those incidents. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/1YnuMlOl4z — eNCA (@eNCA) July 23, 2018

