Decrease in festive season road accidents, but more road blocks on the cards

File: One person was killed in this car crash in Durban on December 9, 2017. Road authorities have urged drivers to obey the rules of the road. Photo: Rescue Care/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - It appears there has been a decrease in the number of road accidents so far this festive season, compared to previous years, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) cautiously said on Tuesday.

However, the final figures will only be available in mid-January.

It comes as Johannesburg Metro Police said it has arrested 521 people for driving under the influence. It warned motorists to expect more roadblocks.

The RTMC's CEO Solomon Makhosini Msibi said one of its biggest challenges has been reckless and negligent driving, and people driving under the influence.

It has also seen an increase in the number of unroadworthy vehicles, including private cars and taxis.

"We are intensifying our law enforcement with 18,000 law enforcement officials deployed nationwide on the roads over the holiday season," said Msibi.

Other concerns include drivers overtaking on a solid white line, and head-on collisions.

"From 1 December the RMTC noted 15 accidents of which 11 were head-on, usually caused by speeding or driving recklessly," said Msibi.

"We are calling on the private drivers to drive responsibly."

eNCA