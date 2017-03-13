Water restrictions lifted in Gauteng

File image of the Vaal Dam. The lifting of the water restrictions followed the recent rains that flowed into the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), consisting of 14 dams which mainly serve Gauteng. Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Cornel van Heerden

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) on Monday, announced the lifting of water restrictions in Gauteng.

DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the lifting of the water restrictions followed the recent rains that flowed into the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), consisting of 14 dams which mainly serve Gauteng.

“The IVRS has been increasing week on week and was at 95.9 percent as per the readings on March 06. Gauteng municipalities within the Rand Water area of supply, will be affected by the lifting of the restrictions,” said Ratau.

“Other smaller towns such as Potchefstroom, Standerton and third party users supplied via the Vaal River Eastern Sub-System Augmentation Project and Usutu sub-system will also no longer have restrictions imposed.”

Ratau said the lifting of the water restrictions on urban and irrigation purposes within the integrated Vaal River system was effective on Monday.

“Whilst Gauteng has had positive outcomes from the recent rains, South Africa remains in a drought as well as a water scarce country.”

DWS urged water users to continue to use water sparingly and inculcate the culture of saving water.

African News Agency