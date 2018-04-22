Dept wants more time to avert public sector strike

File: In a statement on Sunday, acting Public Service and Administration Minister Naledi Pandor said she needed to finalise internal processes before embarking on new talks.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Service and Administration on Sunday asked for more time to deal with deadlocked wage negotiations in the public sector.

The South African Public Servants Association (PSA) on Friday warned of a looming strike in the sector after negotiations with government were not fruitful.

Workers are demanding a 12 percent wage hike across the board with the PSA saying talks deadlocked in September 2017.

The department has now requested more time from the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) in order to consult.

“To allow for thorough process of consultation, the mandate committee asked that council should reconvene on 3 May 2018 to take the process forward,” the statement said.

“We understand the urgency of the situation and the need to conclude these talks timeously, but we also want to ensure that we package a deal that is workable and sustainable for both government, labour and the South African public in general,” Pandor added.

The committee also noted an application by the PSA for conciliation, giving the parties 30 days to conclude discussions.

“What is important is that we must fashion a deal that works for all of us,” Pandor concluded.

eNCA