Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Deputy finance minster implicated in more corruption claims

  • South Africa
Deputy Minister of Finance Sifiso Buthelezi has also recently been accused of improperly benefiting from R150-million in Prasa tenders, a claim he has denied.

JOHANNESBURG - The Deputy Finance Minister Sifiso Buthelezi is under the spotlight again, for his former role as chairperson of Prasa’s board.

According to media reports, Sfiso Buthelezi ignored over a billion rand of financial irregularities at the rail agency during his six-year tenure.

READ: Buthelezi denies claims of Prasa patronage

It says National Treasury’s probe found that Buthelezi and the board failed to carry out their duties. The report calls for criminals charges against them for contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

Out of over 200 contracts, it found only 13 were legitimately awarded between 2012 and 2015.

Buthelezi was recently accused of improperly benefiting from R150-million in Prasa tenders, a claim he has denied.

The Democratic Alliance opened a criminal case against him on Friday.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close