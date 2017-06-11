Deputy finance minster implicated in more corruption claims

Deputy Minister of Finance Sifiso Buthelezi has also recently been accused of improperly benefiting from R150-million in Prasa tenders, a claim he has denied.

JOHANNESBURG - The Deputy Finance Minister Sifiso Buthelezi is under the spotlight again, for his former role as chairperson of Prasa’s board.

According to media reports, Sfiso Buthelezi ignored over a billion rand of financial irregularities at the rail agency during his six-year tenure.

It says National Treasury’s probe found that Buthelezi and the board failed to carry out their duties. The report calls for criminals charges against them for contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

Out of over 200 contracts, it found only 13 were legitimately awarded between 2012 and 2015.

Buthelezi was recently accused of improperly benefiting from R150-million in Prasa tenders, a claim he has denied.

The Democratic Alliance opened a criminal case against him on Friday.

eNCA