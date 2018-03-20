Mabuza to speak on World TB Day

David Mabuza is sworn in as the new South African Deputy President at the South African parliament in Cape Town on February 27, 2018. Photo: RODGER BOSCH / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President David Mabuza, who is also the chairperson of the South African AIDS Council (SANAC), will give a keynote speech on World TB Day (Saturday).

The globally acknowledged day aims to create awareness and facilitate activities in an attempt for prevention and treatment of the disease.

In South Africa specifically, there is an urgent need for public attention, prioritisation, commitment and funding for this disease.

This year's commemorative theme is: "Unite to end TB & HIV - South African Leaders taking action".

The event will host the deputy president, community leaders, traditional leaders, international allies and the health minister.

eNCA