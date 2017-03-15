Deputy President Ramaphosa to appear before NCOP

CAPE TOWN - South Africa Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday appear before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to answer on a number of issues, including South Africa’s position regarding the intended withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

South Africa was forced to formally revoke its withdrawal from the ICC following a Gauteng North High Court ruling earlier this month that the government had not followed the due procedure when it announced that it intended leaving the ICC.

A statement from the Presidency said Ramaphosa was also expected to address issues around the national minimum wage, efforts to reduce gender-based violence, public access to the parliamentary communication channel, and alignment of provincial development plans with the National Development Plan (NDP).

On the national minimum wage, members of the NCOP had requested to be briefed on measures that NEDLAC has undertaken to determine the human resource and organisational capacity to monitor and enforce compliance with the proposed national minimum wage of R20,00 an hour that is expected to come into effect on 1 May 2018.

“Equally, Deputy President Ramaphosa, who also chairs the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), will brief members of the NCOP on efforts to reduce the HIV epidemic, as well as on the national strategy to reach out to the sex worker sectors against the background of the current legislation that outlaws sex work.

“The Deputy President is once more expected to brief the NCOP on programmes that government has embarked upon to deal with recent acts of violence and protests in various communities against drugs and crime in general. In his previous interaction with members of the National Assembly, Deputy President Ramaphosa condemned the violence in the communities and stressed that South Africans are not xenophobic.”

Ramaphosa is also expected to reflect on the need to increase the footprint of the national parliamentary TV channel as a means of communication and reaching out to various communities.

“In the context of the National Development Plan, Deputy President Ramaphosa will brief members of the NCOP on government efforts to ensure alignment of provincial government development plans with the National Development Plan as part of efforts to address challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality.”

