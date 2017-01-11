Desperate parents still queue for school placements

File: While many parents have been accused of leaving it to the last minute, the majority say they applied online last year, but were rejected. Photo: Sapa

JOHANNESBURG - With just hours to go before the new school year starts, tens of thousands of Gauteng pupils are yet to be placed.

Hundreds of parents flocked to the provincial Education Department in Johannesburg on Tuesday, hoping to find a last-minute solution.

Hundreds are expected to return on the first day of school.

Anxious parents won't know for few days where their children will be placed, as schools carry out a head count.

Phumzile Mbokazi of the Gauteng department of education told parents to come back on Wednesday.

While many parents have been accused of leaving it to the last minute, the majority say they applied online last year, but were rejected.

One parent, who declined to be named said, "I have been struggling since last year. We relocated to Freedom Park and then my son, for the last term of last year, he never went to school due to relocating. So I can’t find space. I went to the district in Pimville. They gave me a small letter to show to each principal. They said I must go around in Eldorado Park looking for a place there. When I come they just say there is no space.”

The Basic Education Department says urbanisation has placed Gauteng's schooling system under too much pressure.

Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said, "It comes from the fact that everyone it seems wants to bring their children to Gauteng. That is why we always have a challenge with demand for schooling located in the urban centres of the Gauteng province."

"The Western Cape experiences the same challenges but we are always able to allocate spaces to learners, even if it takes us a little more time.”

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi insists he will place every pupil - and parents must be patient.

"There are those that applied on time. They mustn’t worry their children will be placed. Those who applied later last year, we will place your child but we are not going to place them at a school of your choice. But those that are coming for the first time this year looking for placement, I need to be honest, and be fair with them, we are looking at end Feb early March for placement.”

eNCA