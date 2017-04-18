Despite confusion, Cosatu still wants Zuma gone

File: The trade union’s General Secretary says Dlamini’s attendance at Zuma's birthday was in his capacity as an ANC member. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu says despite messages of support for President Jacob Zuma, the trade union still wants him to step down.

There was confusion last week when during Zuma's birthday celebrations Cosatu President Sdumo Dlamini seemed to backtrack on his earlier calls for Zuma to resign when we told Zuma to remain strong during these trying times.

The trade union’s General Secretary says Dlamini’s attendance at Zuma's birthday was in his capacity as an ANC member.

Bheki Ntshalitshali said in a phone interview that Cosatu's president is fully behind the calls to have Zuma removed from office.

"President Sdumo has not indicated in any way that he doesn't support the CEC statement. He was on the media on the press conference he spoke about these issues."

"Comrade Sdumo fully understands how the Cosatu took its decision. He was the leader of the meeting, chairing the meeting and his behind the CEC decision there's no confusion about that," said the trade union’s general secretary Ntshalitshali.

Earlier this month Cosatu threw down the gauntlet, calling on President Zuma to go.

It’s decision was sparked by Zuma’s massive cabinet reshuffle and two rating agencies downgrading the country to junk status.

