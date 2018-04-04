Gauteng residents must save water, despite rising dam levels

File: The Department called on water users to abide by restrictions that are in place in some areas of the province to avoid the possibility of water shortages. Photo: Pexels

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation announced dam levels have increased even higher but urged Gauteng residents to reduce water usage to avoid the possibility of water cuts in winter.

The department said in a statement. “The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) has edged up to higher levels this week, showing an increase by 4.1% from 83.5% last week to 87.6 this week.”

“Compared to last year at the same time, the system hovered at 86.8%, which is a standing lower by 0.8% to this week’s level.”

The IVRS, consisting of 14 dams, is the nerve centre of the economy of Gauteng. Sasol and Eskom receive their water supplies from this system.

The department said the Vaal Dam continued to rise this week. It rose to 103.5%, increasing by 8.8 percent from 94.7m percent last week.

“Currently, the dam is slightly lower when judged against the preceding year during the same time when it was sitting at 104.2%”

The Department of Water and Sanitation said: “The Grootdraai Dam has increased to 102.8% from 102.1% last week, moving up by 0.7%. Floating at 97.8% last year during the same time, the Grootdraai Dam has been one of the resilient dams remaining well above the 50% neutral mark.”

“The Bloemhof Dam also made a strong upswing this week as it sits at 90.1%.”

“Growing by a significant 11%, the dam improved from last week’s 78.2%. However, the current level is a decline from last year during the same period when the dam was at 101.6%”

Meanwhile, “Katse Dam has similarly increased this week. Last week the dam was at 64.4% and now is at 66.5% with an upturn of 2.1%. The dam was slightly above 50% last year during the same at 51.5%.”

“From 94.9% last week, the Sterkfontein Dam has also recorded an increase to 95.3% this week. The dam has seen an increase by 0.4%. Last year during the same time the Sterkfontein Dam was at 89.7%,” it added.

The departmentt has called on water users to abide by restrictions that are in place in some areas of the province to avoid the possibility of water shortages.

eNCA