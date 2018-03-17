Destruction of crop will affect local employment: Eshowe farm owner

Drone footage taken on Wednesday shows the extent to which fires were set in the Eshowe area after a local resident, 29-year-old Spamandla Xulu, was shot and killed by a security guard on 14 March, while fishing. Photo: Steve Wiltshire/ANA

DURBAN - The owner of an Eshowe sugarcane farm that was almost entirely destroyed after angry protesters set fire to the crop and buildings is still calculating the cost of the damage.

Dr Fikile Qoboshiyane, who also practises as an ophthalmologist in Durban’s central business district, told African News Agency (ANA) on Friday evening, that while the farm was insured he and his farm manager still needed to assess the total damage.

Nearly all of the sugarcane on his 225ha farm as well as workshops, cottages, staff quarters and the main farmhouse were burnt to the ground on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

BLF welcomes the fire at the Eshowe farm. Its the righteous anger of a people oppressed for far too long. Now is the time to take back the land! pic.twitter.com/pTHBOsIZPV — andile (@Mngxitama) March 15, 2018

Qoboshiyane’s farm was one of three farms targeted by the protesters.

The riot was reportedly sparked after 29-year-old Spamandla Xulu was shot and killed by a farm-watch security guard on Qoboshiyane’s farm. It is alleged that Xulu and another man had been fishing illegally at a farm’s dam and refused to leave when asked to do so.

This led to an altercation and the fatal shooting. The other man was unharmed.

By Thursday morning, approximately 300 residents had taken part in the arson attacks and barricaded the R66 with burning tyres and rubble. This road links Eshowe to Melmoth and Vryheid.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) reported that calm had been restored to the community on Friday morning with police keeping a close eye on the area.

“Nearly my entire crop was destroyed by the fire as were the homes on the property,” said Qoboshiyane.

Check your facts before tweeting, tweeps. The farm which was burnt in #Eshowe yesterday is black owned. Again, I insist, even if it was white owned, this is still not okay. @SAPoliceService, hopefully you shook off your lethargy and took action. — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) March 16, 2018

Having owned the farm since 2004, he said he spent all of Friday speaking to the Umlalazi Municipality, his farm manager and the police in Eshowe.

“Thankfully no one was staying in the house when it was set alight,” said Qoboshiyane.

He said it is likely the burning of the farm will have an effect on employment however he said it was too early to confirm.

The sugarcane harvesting season, which often absorbs large amounts of temporary labour in the rural areas of KwaZulu-Natal, is expected to open in April and end December.

“We are just busy trying to manage the situation. The local municipality informed us they would communicate with the family of the deceased,” said Qoboshiyane.

@Black1stLand1st Bloody idiots! You do realise that the farm being destroyed belongs to a BLACK person right?-- What exactly are you welcoming? #Factsmatter #Eshowe This destruction has nothing to do fixing historical injustice, it's just about criminality! — Black Gold (@GodisanAfrican) March 15, 2018

The security guard accused of fatally shooting Xulu is in police custody for murder and will spend the weekend in a local correctional facility.

His employer is Durban-based V1 Security which provides farm watch guarding services to the commercial farmers in the area.

A V1 company manager, Nathaniel Zwane, who answered the telephone of his employer Nelson Mhlongo, said a statement would likely be released on Monday. He said Mhlongo was currently out of the country.

“At this point we have no information except to say our guard is still in custody. We should know more by Monday after we do our own investigation,” said Zwane.

African News Agency