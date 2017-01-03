Destructive storms batter Eastern Cape

File: Lightning struck several people while others were injured by collapsing roofs. Photo: NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / AFP / Getty Images

MTHATHA - At least 26 people have been injured after severe storms battered the area around Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

The storm blocked traffic for several hours on the N2.

Some motorists took to social media, saying their vehicles had been damaged by sheets of corrugated iron that was being flung around by the wind.

Storm has taken the roof of my mother n other house's around at Old Payne location in Mthatha pic.twitter.com/Rpy51AEbod — ZAMA QHA (@gcito52) January 2, 2017

