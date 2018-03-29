Child pornographer called himself Any Pixar, court told

File: The South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday heard details of an American undercover operation targeting a South African child pornographer. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG – The South Gauteng High Court has heard details of an American undercover operation targeting a South African child pornographer.

Investigators in the United States (US) detected a person in South Africa was selling child pornography online, using a false name. They launched a sting operation to trap the culprit and later handed evidence to the South African Police Service.

An investigator with the US postal authorities on Wednesday testified via transmission in court. Cristopher Cizin has detailed an undercover operation to ensnare a South African using the pseudonym Andy Pixar.

Pixar sent DVDs of child pornography from South Africa to the United States.

Cizen testified that his undercover agents arranged to order and pay for DVDs. Someone acting under the name Andy Pixar told them to transfer US dollars to South Africa.

The agents were told to use references for the payments, including the name Vries and later Will de Vries. The state argued that references link the DVDs of child pornography to the accused, 57-year-old Robert William de Vries.

South African police officers conducted a search of a house in 2010 based on the evidence they had been handed by the US postal authorities. During the raid police retrieved at least seven hard drives and 30 DVDs, which form some of the evidence in the case.

De Vries was not arrested at the time. The case against him was opened at the Sophiatown police station in Johannesburg in 2010.

He's facing charges of collecting, reproducing and selling child pornography online. The case concerns nearly 300,000 items showing the sexual abuse of children, some of it extremely violent.

It is alleged De Vries received payments from nearly 60 people in the United States. The state claims he kept spreadsheets on his child pornography clients.

De Vries has pleaded not guilty, claiming that three people living in his house at the time are responsible for the material.

eNCA