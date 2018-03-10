Disruptions at IEC voter registration stations in most provinces

File: The IEC says incidents across the country led to some voting stations not opening. The most common reason for voting stations not opening is due to community protests. Photo: By HelenOnline, via Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says while almost all voting stations around the country were reported open and operational from 8am on Saturday morning, incidents across the country led to some voting stations not opening.

In a statement, the IEC says the most common reason for voting stations not opening is due to community protests "which used the high profile of the voter registration activities to draw attention to their grievances and in some instances blockaded staff and voters from reaching the voting stations or conducting registrations."

According to the IEC, affected areas include:

Katlehong in Gauteng where seven voting stations were impacted by on-going community protests over the installation of pre-paid electricity meters;

Nthabankulu in the Eastern Cape where community residents stopped the activities in voting stations until the mayor and councilor arrived to address their grievances;

Parts of Wonderkop in the North West province where residents were engaged in service delivery protests;

In Tongaat in Ethikwini in KwaZulu-Natal where community protesters threatened landlords of venues used by the Electoral Commission forcing staff to set up gazebos to continue their work;

In QwaQwa and Harrismith in the Free State where protesting residents demolished tents erected as temporary voting stations, including burning one tent;

Denoon in the Western Cape where protesting residents forced the evacuation of election staff by police for their own safety;

There was one tent that was vandalized overnight at a temporary voting station in Leratong Park in Kimberley;

One tent was burnt down in Harrismith and another stolen in Kroonstad in the Free State; and

The Vhembe district in the Collins Chabane municipality around the Vuwani area there is an on-going municipal demarcation dispute that has affected voter registration operations.

According to the IEC, provincial election staff are working closely with community leaders and security forces in all these areas to ensure voting stations open as soon as possible to allow citizens to enjoy their Constitutional right to register as voters.

It goes on to say that two accidents involving election personnel on their way to open voting stations occurred on Saturday morning.

"In both incidents, the staff members were hospitalised, one with minor injuries and one with more serious injuries. The Commission wishes them a speedy recovery."

eNCA