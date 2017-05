Johannesburg, 14 May 2017 - Ayanda Allie-Paine chats to radio personality DJ Sbu about his book ‘Billionaires under Construction’ – and about his mother. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - DJ Sbu recently released his second book, "Billionaires Under Construction".

The radio personality also known as Sbusiso Leope tells of his challenges and successes as an entrepreneur.

He spoke to eNCA's Ayanda Allie-Paine and Cathy Mohlahlana -- and had a special message for his mom on Mother's Day.

