Dlamini submitted court papers on time: GCIS

File: Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini failed to make a court deadline motivating why she should not pay the costs of the social grants court case. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s attorneys electronically served the 140 page affidavit to the Constitutional Court as per the court’s order before 4pm on Friday.

“Twenty-six copies of the same had to be hand delivered so as to be filed at Court. The Court could not accept the filing without confirmation of the electronic service. Unfortunately due to the large size of the file some of the electronic service bounced back and all parties could not be served before 4pm. The electronic service has now been effected to all the parties,” Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement.

“As for the Minister, she has done the affidavit as per the Court order and the Court was copied in the electronic service. The attorneys will make a condonation application to court on Monday.”

The court ordered Dlamini to explain why she should not be held personally liable and pay the costs from her own pocket for the Sassa payment crisis.

Minister Dlamini says she became aware of #SASSA grants crisis in October last year, says she should "have demanded greater accountability" pic.twitter.com/1FkSDlFG38 — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) March 31, 2017

On March 26, the social development department and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said it was “all systems go” for the payment of social grants to about 17 million recipients on April 1.

WATCH: 'No crisis' - President refuses to criticise Minister Dlamini

The department and Sassa “wishes to inform South Africans, especially social grants recipients, that all is on track for the payment of grants” from April 1. Dlamini “would like to reassure all qualifying beneficiaries that they will receive their money as per normal”, the department said in a statement at the time.

“As recipients of social grants are aware our payments are made at various channels including merchants, points of sale, banks, ATMs, and Sassa pay points.”

However, because April 1 was a Saturday, Sassa pay points would not open, as in all occasions when the grants payments date fell over a weekend. Special focus and provision would be made for the busiest merchants and ATMs around the country and regional executive managers would be deployed to monitor and assist beneficiaries with enquiries.

WATCH: I have complied with court's directions: Dlamini

On April 3, Sassa pay points would operate as normal and recipients were encouraged to go on their respective days and to respective pay points as indicated on the slips they received last month. Teams of managers would also be deployed to provide assistance at the pay points, the department said.

At the time, Dlamini reiterated her unreserved apology for the anxiety and fear caused about the uncertainty around the payment of social grants. She expressed her gratitude in advance for the patience and co-operation of South Africans, especially the beneficiaries of social grants, the department said.

Minister Dlamini expresses "contritition and regret" over anxiety caused by #SASSA crisis -but suggests she's not to blame for crisis itself pic.twitter.com/nfBJi0Lhmu — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) March 31, 2017

eNCA