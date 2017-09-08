Dlamini-Zuma to be sworn in as MP

File: African National Congress presidential hopeful, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will join the National Assembly as an MP soon. Photo: Flickr.com/GovernmentZA

PARLIAMENT – African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will join the National Assembly as an MP soon, ruling party chief whip Jackson Mthembu’s office confirmed on Friday.

“She [Dlamini-Zuma] will be replacing Pule Mabe as an MP to fill that vacancy. As to when she will be sworn in we don’t know,” Nonceba Mhlauli told he African News Agency (ANA) via telephone.

Mabe resigned as an MP last month to explore a career in business.

Dlamini-Zuma launched her presidential campaign shortly after her term as chairperson of the African Union Commission came to an end in January this year. She enjoys the support of the ANC Women’s League as well as the party’s Youth League.

She is expected to go up against, among others, ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize, Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete.

African News Agency