Dlamini-Zuma to be sworn in as MP

PARLIAMENT - Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be sworn-in as a member of Parliament on Thursday.
She will fill the vacancy left by Pule Mabe who will be focusing on his private business interests.
The move to Parliament by Dlamini-Zuma, who is a front-runner to lead the ANC after the party's upcoming elective conference, has sparked rumours of a cabinet reshuffle.
The presidential hopeful launched her campaign shortly after her term as chairperson of the African Union Commission came to an end in January.
eNCA
Discussion Policy