Dlamini-Zuma to be sworn in as MP

  • South Africa
File: Former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be sworn in as an MP on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

PARLIAMENT - Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be sworn-in as a member of Parliament on Thursday.

She will fill the vacancy left by Pule Mabe who will be focusing on his private business interests.

The move to Parliament by Dlamini-Zuma, who is a front-runner to lead the ANC after the party's upcoming elective conference, has sparked rumours of a cabinet reshuffle.

The presidential hopeful launched her campaign shortly after her term as chairperson of the African Union Commission came to an end in January.

