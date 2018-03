File: Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will launch the Poverty and Inequality Assessment report. Photo: Flickr.com/GovernmentZA

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will launch the Poverty and Inequality Assessment report on Tuesday.

In 1995, the World Bank suggested to the government that an overall poverty assessment be undertaken collaboratively.

The report brings together research undertaken in South Africa over the past 15 years.

It assesses the policies implemented to help reduce poverty and inequality.

eNCA