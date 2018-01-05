The hard process of identifying train crash victims

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the site of a train crash in South Africa's Free State province on 4 January 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Tebogo Magoro

KROONSTAD - The postmortems for the 18 passengers who died in Thursday's train collision in Kroonstad, Free State will involve matching severed body parts to bodies and identify the corpses, some of them badly burned.

Police told eNCA on Friday that they were waiting for post-mortems to determine the final number of deceased.

Health officials are trying to trace the families of an 11-year-old girl and five-year-old boy who are in hospital.

The police explained that any incident in which more than five people die is considered a mass death.

Fingerprints are most often used as a method of rapid identification, with DNA being used to confirm the identity of a victim.

But without medical or dental records, particularly in rural populations, the identification of unknown people is not easy.

If the corpse is badly burned, decomposed or mummified the identification can take a long time.

In instances where no identity is known and the body has not been identified within seven days of being admitted, fingerprints, as well as a tissue sample for DNA analysis, will be collected.

The train passengers were in transit and thus not from the area in which the collision occurred, delaying their identification.

According to provincial health officials, about 260 passengers were taken to hospital, 128 were admitted

Police reiterating what Prasa said, that there's possibility there could be more bodies recovered once the train is lifted

Prasa says it will take about two days to resume rail services in the area.

