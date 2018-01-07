Don't attack EFF for demanding free education: Mcebo Dlamini

File: Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini said government should not attack the Economic Freedom Fighters. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini said government should not attack the Economic Freedom Fighters for calling on potential students to go to universities and demand free education.

Dlamini, a student activist who has been at the forefront of the battle against university fees said the free education issue should be handled politically.

"We have an obligation as a country and as students and as activist and assist our people at home. The call by the EFF is just a mere protest and it says to government work hard. I am taking it as activist. We need to handle it politically and not attack the EFF," he said.

Dlamini's remarks follow the EFF leader Julius Malema's New Year message where he called on all qualifying students even those who did not apply last year to report to tertiary institutions and take advantage of free higher education.

Malema's statement followed President Zuma's announcement of free higher education for most South Africans in December.

However Universities South Africa said no university would allow walk-ins this year and Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize accused Malema of making reckless statements.

