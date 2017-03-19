Grant recipient urged to hang onto Sassa cards

File: The chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on social development has told social grant beneficiaries not to change their South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

PARLIAMENT – The chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on social development called on all social grant beneficiaries on Saturday to stop exchanging their South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards, used to access social grants until the committee has been informed by Sassa of this process.

In a statement, the chairman said, "[I] have been made aware of a process where grant beneficiaries are requested to exchange their Sassa cards."



"This is due to the current state of illegal deductions and the Constitutional Court judgment that instructed Sassa and the Department of Social Development to protect the database of Sassa grant beneficiaries and the usage of Sassa cards for payment only and nothing else," the statement read.



eNCA