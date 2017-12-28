Number of roadblocks to double in Gauteng

Gauteng is increasing the number of roadblocks and police officers on duty for the remainder of the festive season. Photo: Mohau Mofokeng / GALLO IMAGES

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng traffic police are doubling the number of roadblocks in Gauteng as New Year approaches.

The province’s Community Safety MEC, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, told journalists on Wednesday she is concerned at the rising number of road deaths this festive season.

She said 88 roadblocks a day would be staged instead of 44.

"I had a meeting with all the chiefs this morning and I’ve given an instruction {to} ... increase our roadblocks. Instead of having 44 a day, let us have 88 a day. So you’ll be meeting our officers on every corner and they will do stop and check and also make sure that for those that are drunk, don’t have licences ... it's an immediate arrest,” she said.

The province had also recalled officers from the National Traffic Service and were redeploying them in Gauteng.

eNCA