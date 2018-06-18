Driver who killed Simba Mhere sentenced to ten years

JOHANNESBURG – Preshalin Naidoo, the driver who killed Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere in a car accident in 2015, has been sentenced to ten years behind bars in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Naidoo (27) was convicted of culpable homicide earlier this year, for causing the fatal crash in Fourways, Johannesburg, that killed Mhere and his friend, Kady-Shay O’Bryan.

During the trial, Naidoo said in an affidavit that the accident was caused by a mechanical malfunction of his vehicle and not due to negligent driving.

Ahead of the sentencing on Monday, Mhere's father Joseph told the court he wished he, instead of his son, had been killed in the crash.

Joseph Mhere said he had big dreams for his children and a day never passed without him thinking about Simba.

"I often ask myself why God didn't take me instead of him," he said.

"I'll have to die to see him again," Mhere said.

O'Bryan's mother Meghan said in a victim impact statement, which was read to the court by State prosecutor Dinesh Nandkissor: "You took a mother from her daughter and all those who loved her.

"Her brother who'll never again see his sister and enjoy their close bond. My late daughter will never again be an aunt because of you. My life is shattered and a part of my soul is dead.

"You have refused to take responsibility for what you have done, you may be a man with age but not a true man. You're a coward."

Earlier, Naidoo's defence said a prison sentence would be too harsh.

- Additional reporting by eNCA

African News Agency