Drivers cautioned as Easter holidays end

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has called on motorists, particularly public transport operators, to make road safety a priority following a spate of road accidents reported this Easter weekend.

Traffic volumes are expected to increase on the major roads as a lot of people make it back to Gauteng from the other provinces, Nkosi-Malobane said on Sunday.

Among the fatal accidents on Saturday night, two vehicles collided on the N1 south between the Allandale off-ramp and New Road. One of the drivers died in the crash.

In a separate incident, a VW Polo rolled on the R114 between Cedar Road and Botha Street at Nietgedacht at about 5am on Sunday morning. The car rolled about 150 metres into the veld, ejecting the driver who died at the scene.

“Our observation is that a lot of these accidents occurred as a result of non-compliance with the rules of the road. As we approach the last days of the Easter weekend I would like to encourage motorists to obey the rules of the road and keep Gauteng City Region safe. I appeal to pedestrians to take charge of their safety during these last days of the Easter period," Nkosi-Malobane said.

"I would also like to caution drivers and passengers to wear seat belts at all times to ensure safety on the roads, take rest at two-hour intervals, slow down in urban areas where there are high traffic volumes. It is of concern that 70 percent percent of the fatalities that have occurred so far involve pedestrians."

The law enforcement agencies would continue to enforce compliance with road safety rules and regulations. Appropriate action would also be taken in collaboration with other spheres of government to minimise the fatal crashes reported this Easter weekend, Nkosi-Malobane said.

So far, 29 pedestrians had been arrested for jay-walking and drinking in public, 328 drivers arrested for drunk driving, and 180 motorists arrested for reckless driving and speeding.

African News Agency