Drought declared a national disaster

  • South Africa
File: Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Zweli Mkhize, has declared the country's drought crisis to be a national disaster. Photo: Gauteng ANC

CAPE TOWN - The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Zweli Mkhize, on Tuesday declared the country's drought crisis to be a national disaster.

 

 

He was speaking on behalf of the government's Inter-Ministerial Task Team (IMTT) on Drought and Water Scarcity.

He said the decision was gazetted at 10:00 CAT on Tuesday, thus allowing for special disaster funds to be accessed in terms of Section 27 of the Disaster Management Act.

READ: SA drought declared national disaster, Day Zero pushed back

Mkhize said that with the severity of  the drought in the Western Cape, some parts of the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape, government felt it necessary to look at accessing special disaster funds. 

