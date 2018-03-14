Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Drought disaster declaration short-term: Mkhize

  • South Africa
File: Government has declared the drought that has ravaged parts of Western and Eastern Cape a national disaster.

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize says declaring the drought a national disaster is a short-term measure.

The water crisis has already ravaged a number of areas in the Western and Eastern Cape, forcing residents to limit water consumption.

“The declaration will cover a period of three months but we’ll review the situation every month. When we need to declare it further, we’ll do that. We’ll have a lot of advice from the observations from different provinces," he said.

Mkhize said this approach will enable non-governmental organisations (NGOs), business and government to act together.

He called for elaborate regulations to refine coordination that are needed to eliminate the problem of water scarcity.

The water crisis has been particularly difficult on Cape Town and parts of the Western Cape.

The Eastern Cape is also grappling with a water crisis, though not as bad as in the Western Cape.

