Dti MoU to boost black industrialists: KZN

Minister Davies and MEC Zikalala during the signing ceremony of the MoU in Durban. Photo: DTI / ANA

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal black industrialists received a major boost with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the trade and industry department (dti) and the KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism, and environmental affairs department, the dti said on Sunday.

The MoU was signed during the launch of the KwaZulu-Natal black industrialists programme in Durban, the dti said in a statement.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said the two departments had committed themselves through the MoU to establish a framework that would promote and ensure meaningful participation in the advancement of the black industrialists in KwaZulu-Natal.

It would also demonstrate a joint effort between the provincial and national governments in advancing the objectives of the black industrialists programme in the economy, he said in the statement.

“Through this memorandum of understanding, the dti is committed to working with the the KZN province to ensure the establishment of the supplier development incubation programme in the Dube Trade Port Special Economic Zone and Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone for the BI programme.

“Furthermore, the dti will, in collaboration with the province, identify and implement joint programmes to accelerate the implementation of economic transformation policies and compliance, especially to empower women, youth, and people with disabilities,” Davies said.

Economic development, tourism, and environmental affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala said the black industrialists programme was “alive and kicking” in the province and government aimed to grow it from strength to strength, as it provided a strategic avenue for the transformation of the economy in a tangible and practical manner.

The programme had been identified as an instrument to enhance transformation in the economy and ensure meaningful participation of black people in the mainstream of the South African economy, the dti statement said.

To date, 46 projects run by black industrialists had been approved with government agencies. A total of 10 of these approved were from KwaZulu-Natal. The support had allowed these black industrialists to undertake investment projects of R3.7 billion and was projected to create more than 8000 direct jobs and close to 12,000 indirect jobs, the dti said.

African News Agency