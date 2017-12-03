Dudu Myeni lands plum job for government: Report

JOHANNESBURG – Only months after Dudu Myeni was removed as South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson following a string of scandals, she has landed a top job as adviser to Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi, the Sunday Times reported.

The controversial appointment — which could see Myeni net more than R1 million a year — came as government considered moving SAA from National Treasury to the transport department, the newspaper said.

Maswanganyi confirmed there was a national review under way to move SAA to his department.

He also defended the appointment of Myeni, who is a friend of President Jacob Zuma, saying she had been “highly recommended”, but would not say by who.

“I needed someone with aviation experience… I appointed her as one of my advisers because as a minister I am allowed to appoint a maximum of three advisers without advertising the posts,” the Sunday Times reported Maswanganyi as having said.

African News Agency