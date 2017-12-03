Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Dudu Myeni lands plum job for government: Report

  • South Africa
File: President Jacob Zuma and Dudu Myeni seen in Durban in October 2014. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG – Only months after Dudu Myeni was removed as South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson following a string of scandals, she has landed a top job as adviser to Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi, the Sunday Times reported.

The controversial appointment — which could see Myeni net more than R1 million a year — came as government considered moving SAA from National Treasury to the transport department, the newspaper said.

IN TWEETS: Zuma ally Dudu Myeni replaced

Maswanganyi confirmed there was a national review under way to move SAA to his department.

He also defended the appointment of Myeni, who is a friend of President Jacob Zuma, saying she had been “highly recommended”, but would not say by who.

“I needed someone with aviation experience… I appointed her as one of my advisers because as a minister I am allowed to appoint a maximum of three advisers without advertising the posts,” the Sunday Times reported Maswanganyi as having said.

African News Agency

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close