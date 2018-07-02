Duduzane Zuma to be charged with culpable homicide

File: Duduzane Zuma will be charged with culpable homicide. This is for a 2014 accident that resulted in the deaths of two people. Photo: Gallo Images/Foto24/Brendan Croft

JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma will be charged with culpable homicide.

This is for a 2014 accident that resulted in the deaths of two people.

Zuma’s Porsche collided with a taxi on the M1 highway after he lost control of the vehicle.

Phumzile Dube was killed at the scene, while her fellow passenger Nanki Jeanette Mashaba passed away a few weeks later.

The NPA decided not to prosecute, despite a judicial inquest ruling that the deaths were caused by negligent actions.

At the time, Zuma paid 7-thousand rands in speeding fines.

The businessman is out of the country, and has been summoned to appear in court on the 12th of July.

eNCA