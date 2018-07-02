Duduzane Zuma to be charged with culpable homicide

JOHANNESBURG - Duduzane Zuma will be charged with culpable homicide.
This is for a 2014 accident that resulted in the deaths of two people.
Zuma’s Porsche collided with a taxi on the M1 highway after he lost control of the vehicle.
Phumzile Dube was killed at the scene, while her fellow passenger Nanki Jeanette Mashaba passed away a few weeks later.
The NPA decided not to prosecute, despite a judicial inquest ruling that the deaths were caused by negligent actions.
At the time, Zuma paid 7-thousand rands in speeding fines.
The businessman is out of the country, and has been summoned to appear in court on the 12th of July.
eNCA
Discussion Policy