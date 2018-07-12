Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Emotions run high outside court after Duduzane Zuma's appearance

Duduzane Zuma will appear at the Randburg magistrate's court to face two counts of culpable homicide. Photo: AFP / Wikus de Wet

JOHANNESBURG - Emotions ran high outside the Randburg magistrate's court after Duduzane Zuma appeared to face two counts of culpable homicide.

The case was postponed to 23 August.

Lawyers for Zuma said they hoped to agree on a start date once they had studied the state's evidence.

The charges are in connection with a 2014 crash when he collided with a taxi after losing control of his car.

Zimbabwean national Phumzile Dube was killed on the scene while another passenger Nanki Mashaba died a few weeks later.

Earlier this week, Zuma was granted bail of R100,000 after he was charged with corruption.

It's alleged he was present when the Guptas allegedly offered former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas a bribe.

