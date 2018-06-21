Durban beaches temporarily closed for sardine run

File: Authorities are urging beach-goers to stay away from the sea as shark nets have been removed. Photo: AFP / Jean Liou

DURBAN - Durban has temporarily closed its main beaches ahead of the arrival of the sardine run.

Authorities are urging beachgoers to stay away from the sea as shark nets have been removed.

The barriers are taken out to prevent catching sharks, dolphins and Cape gannets, which follow the run.

The sardine run is a highlight of the season and attracts large numbers of tourists as well as fishermen.

eNCA