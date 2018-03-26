Durban couple in court over road accident fund fraud

File: The wife told the claimant that she was an RAF employee based at the head office accounts department and that she could fast-track the claimant’s settlement provided R45,000 was paid upfront. Photo: Flickr.com / Brian Turner

JOHANNESBURG - A man and a woman arrested for allegedly trying to swindle cash from a Road Accident Fund (RAF) claimant will on Monday appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court, the RAF said.

The wife told the claimant that she was an RAF employee based at the head office accounts department and that she could fast-track the claimant’s settlement provided R45,000 was paid upfront.

The man then went to the RAF to report the matter, and a sting operation was then set up by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation, known as the Hawks.

''A meeting was arranged on 14 March and monies exchanged hands before the Hawks swooped in and arrested the couple," said the RAF.

"The couple first appeared in court on 16 March on charges of fraud and corruption and were granted R3,000 bail each."

The organisation said it has 80 officials dedicated to fighting corrupt activities. At least 500 people accused of RAF fraud and corruption are arrested every year, including lawyers and medical doctors.

'During the 2016/2017 financial year, a total of over R901 million worth of fraudulent claims were identified before payment was made. and 418 cases were referred to the South African Police Service.

"Since the start of the current financial year up until February 2018, over R1.3 billion’s worth of fraudulent claims have been stopped, and 81 cases were referred to SAPS," the RAF said.

