UPDATE: No injuries reported after room at Durban mosque set alight

DURBAN - A mosque has been set alight this morning in Chatsworth, Durban.

Religious leaders from the mosque believe the attack was deliberate.

The Musjid-e-Moin mosque in Croftdene may have been set alight after an early morning prayer.

Police officers from the explosive unit is sweeping the mosque.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele told eNCA.com that a storage room at the mosque was burnt and no injuries were reported.

The fire at the storage unit has been put out but investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the blaze.

