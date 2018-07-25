DStv Channel 403
UPDATE: No injuries reported after room at Durban mosque set alight

  • South Africa
Police have cordoned of the Musjid-e-Moin mosque in Croftdene after it was set alight on Wednesday morning. Photo: eNCA / Dasen Thathiah

• Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

DURBAN - A mosque has been set alight this morning in Chatsworth, Durban.

Religious leaders from the mosque believe the attack was deliberate.

The Musjid-e-Moin mosque in Croftdene may have been set alight after an early morning prayer.

Police officers from the explosive unit is sweeping the mosque.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele told eNCA.com that a storage room at the mosque was burnt and no injuries were reported.

The fire at the storage unit has been put out but investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the blaze. 

eNCA

