Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Durban motorists warned of road closures ahead of Zuma court appearance

  • South Africa
File: Thousands of Zuma supporters are expected to march to the court. Photo: AFP / Rajesh Jantilal

DURBAN - A number of roads in the Durban CBD will be closed for former President Jacob Zuma's court appearance

Metro Police say motorists should find alternative routes.

Thousands of people are expected to march to the court.

Joseph Nduli, formerly known as Russell Street and Joe Slovo will be closed until 1pm.

Both East and West Bound carriageways of Margaret Mncadi will be closed.

Motorists should expect congestion and delays.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close