Durban motorists warned of road closures ahead of Zuma court appearance

File: Thousands of Zuma supporters are expected to march to the court. Photo: AFP / Rajesh Jantilal

DURBAN - A number of roads in the Durban CBD will be closed for former President Jacob Zuma's court appearance.

Metro Police say motorists should find alternative routes.

Thousands of people are expected to march to the court.

Some early-birds are already here for the #ZumaMarch. Police are on standby. pic.twitter.com/1KZS89HvCt — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) June 8, 2018

Joseph Nduli, formerly known as Russell Street and Joe Slovo will be closed until 1pm.

Both East and West Bound carriageways of Margaret Mncadi will be closed.

Motorists should expect congestion and delays.

eNCA