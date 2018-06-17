Durban policeman critically shot outside home

File: Unidentified gunmen shot a police constable at his home in KwaNdengezi, Durban on Friday night. Photo: eNCA / Bafana Nzimande

DURBAN - A police officer is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot when he returned to his KwaNdengezi home in Durban on Friday night.

KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on Saturday condemned the attack on the constable from the Shongweni K9 unit.

The constable sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a local hospital in a critical condition.

He was in a stable condition in the intensive care unit on Saturday.

“Every attempt is being made to trace the perpetrators of this heinous crime," Mkhwanazi said. "Those who attack our police officers will feel the full wrath of the law bearing down on them and they should always be looking over their shoulders. We wish the member a speedy recovery and he will remain in our thoughts and prayers until then.”



African News Agency