E Cape police arrest man for rape and murder of girl 15

KING WILLIAM’S TOWN – Butterworth police in the Eastern Cape have arrested a 21-year-old man for the alleged rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said it alleged that the incident took place on Wednesday at about 10pm at Mazizini Location in Cerhu Village, Butterworth.

“It is believed that the suspect strangled the victim after raping her as she had no visible injuries.”

According to Manatha, the body of the deceased was found by a passerby near Cerhu River on Thursday at about 2pm. Butterworth police arrested the suspect but are still investigating the full circumstances of the incident.

“The suspect has been charged with rape and murder...he will appear before the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 02 January 2018,” Manatha said.

He said the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of all her relatives about her murder.

Acting Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Major General Andre Swarts condemned the rape and murder of the tenager.

