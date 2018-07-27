East London residents have their say on land public hearings

The Khoisan want to be recognized as the first people in South Africa before they engage democratic processes on land expropriation. Photo: Parliament

EAST LONDON - The delegation of Parliament’s Joint Constitutional Review Committee held its public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution in the East London on Thursday.

Committee chairperson, Lewis Nzimande, who hosted the public hearings, said the committee listened to various inputs from representatives of various political parties, farmers, traditional leaders, religious leaders and ordinary members of the public.

“So far we have had a good turnout in all the public hearings that we have been hosting in the Eastern Cape since the beginning of the week. We have noticed that commercial farmers want to protect agricultural land for food security and production whereas black farmers say they don't have enough land for farming and therefore they support the amendment,” said Nzimande.

He said that black farmers supported the amendment because it gave them hope that they would get land for farming and said they would need skills and support from the government.

Nzimande said that they have also heard from people who are talking on urban interests like development and infrastructural land.

“The question has been seriously on the ownership and where the ownership lies, our challenges include the overflow and subscription of people that would have come and that political parties have over mobilised to promote their own interests,” he said.

The committee will move to Jansenville on Saturday for their last leg of the hearings.



