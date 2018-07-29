Eastern Cape government 'neglecting' people: Malema

EAST LONDON - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Saturday criticised the Eastern Cape government for "neglecting" the people of the province.

Addressing a capacity crowd in the 15,000-seat Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in East London in the Eastern Cape during the EFF's fifth birthday celebrations, Malema said the Eastern Cape had produced "giants of the struggle for liberation", but the current African National Congress-led government was corrupt.

EFF Leadership cutting the 5th Anniversary Celebrations Cake. As CIC ⁦@Julius_S_Malema⁩ committed, the cake will not be eaten here at the stadium but will be taken to Vukuhambe School for the children’s celebration tomorrow. #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/djx4YEmROr — #EFFTurns5 (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 28, 2018

Malema referred to the Amathole toilet tender saga, which was later found to have been irregularly awarded and eventually cancelled.

"Those politicians stole the money through their families and when you look for them you'll find them in the cabinet called a new dawn. If you don't know a mud school, if you don't know a pit toilet in a school, just become a tourist in [the] Eastern Cape and you will know how mud schools look like, you will see how the pit toilet looks like," he said.

He claimed Buffalo City municipality was the most corrupt.

"There is huge corruption in that Buffalo City because the ANC people are hiring each other through relatives," said Malema.

"If you [are] not the member of their family they will never hire you, they hire their own boyfriends and girlfriends. When you want a job and you are a female they want to sleep with you first at Buffalo City before they give you a job," he said.

Buffalo City should not have been made a metro municipality because this had increased the rates for people dependent on government grants.

“Today we have an extremely high cost of electricity at Buffalo City because they wanted to turn it into a metro, and for it to be a metro it must generate a particular income. They made electricity [expensive] and now these old men and women can't even afford electricity with that money of Sassa [South African Social Security Agency]. How do you give people money and come at night to steal that money in the name of electricity," Malema said.

African News Agency